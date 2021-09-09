Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors With Shiny Bling

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have just taken their relationship to the next level. The couple, who were first romantically linked in May 2020, are currently at the center of engagement rumors after the Jennifer’s Body actress was seemingly spotted wearing some new bling on her ring finger as she watched her musician boyfriend rehearse for his upcoming VMA performance.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, as she watched Kelly prep for his big night, where he will join Travis Barker Kelly for a performance of new single “papercuts,” Fox was spotted wearing what appeared to be a “ring on that special finger.” Fox, though, has not sported the alleged ring in any of her recent social media photos, and neither she nor Kelly has commented on the rumors. However, the source teased that the couple could potentially make a “surprise announcement” during Kelly’s performance at the Sunday, Sept. 12 show.

This is not the first time the loved-up couple has been at the center of engagement rumors. Back in January, Fox and Kelly sparked engagement rumors after the Transformers actress was seen wearing a massive ring on her left hand as she and the “Forget Me Too” singer were en route the “Forget Me Too” singer for his Jan. 30 Saturday Night Live performance. Kelly also donned a ring on his left hand. As engagement rumors surged, the couple quickly put a halt to them, with Fox sharing an Instagram Story of the ring that read, “F— you,” alongside an eye roll emoji.

Although it remains unclear if the couple has opted to take that special next step in their relationship, marriage reportedly isn’t too far from their minds. In May, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the rapper “would marry Megan in a heartbeat.” However, while Fox is “definitely in love” with her boyfriend, he was said to be “having a great time with where things are at now,” and keeping in mind her three sons – Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 – whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The source said, “she really takes her kids into consideration and knows that taking that next step would be a big adjustment, but it’s not off the table.”

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020. They went public with their relationship after Fox appeared in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May 2020. Reflecting on the first time she met Kelly, Fox said in a recent interview, “the first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.”