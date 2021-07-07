Megan Fox Has Harsh Words for Critics of Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Age Difference

✖

Megan Fox opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly in a new interview with InStyle. In between discussing the new phase of her career, Fox also opened up about the criticism that she has faced for dating Kelly, who is 4 years younger than her. Fox did not hold back when pointing out the sexism of this stance, pointing out that it was "ridiculous that women are treated that way."

"You want to talk about patriarchy?" Fox said. "The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man. He's 31, and I'm 35." Fox did acknowledge his youthful, rockstar persona, saying, "Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Fox also pointed out the double standard that women face, noting the common practice of famous men dating women much younger than themselves. "No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f--k yourself." She continued, "We would have been in high school together. That's so ridiculous that women are treated that way."

Fox also opened up about the way that she was treated by the media over the course of her early career. "I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point," she said. "And then suddenly everybody's like, 'Wait a second. We shouldn't have done that. Let's bring her back.'" Ultimately, Fox had a breakthrough that changed everything for her. "I had this incredible breakthrough, and I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn't. I hid because I was hurt," she explained. "That night, I stayed up and promised myself that I would never live one more day of my life from fear. I came home, and my whole life changed. I got a divorce and I started working more and doing more things. I ended up meeting Colson [Kelly], and then literally everything exploded from there."