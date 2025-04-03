Kanye West Says Wife Bianca Censori Left Him After Disturbing Social Media Rants

Kanye West has seemingly confirmed that wife Bianca Censori left him following his disturbing social media rant earlier this year.

The rapper, 47, said that Censori “ran away” after his hateful and antisemitic posts on X (formerly Twitter) in a new song titled “BIANCA” off of his album WW3, which was released Thursday.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West raps on the track, adding, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

West then seemingly confesses to tracking the architect’s location. “I’m tracking my b–h through an app / I’m tracking my b–h through the city,” the lyrics continue. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b–h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

The disgraced artist also compares his and Censori’s relationship to that of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura. Combs is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and previously settled Ventura’s sexual assault lawsuit out of court in 2023 before video footage of him physically assaulting her in 2016 was released last year.

“I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” West goes on, referring to his late mother Donda West, who died in 2007. He concludes the track, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”

West and Censori married in 2022 following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, which was settled shortly before their nuptials. The couple made headlines earlier this year when West designed a completely sheer dress for Censori to wear to the 2025 Grammys without any undergarments.

The “Runaway” rapper subsequently tweeted, “I have dominion over my wife,” adding that their marriage isn’t “no woke as[s] feminist s—t.”



In February, reports that the couple had split, however, after West went on a number of antisemitic and offensive rants on X, even selling swastika T-shirts. In those rants, West attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children and leaked alleged messages with Kardashian in regards to their daughter North working on her father’s song with Combs.