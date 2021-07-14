12 Celebrity Couples That Fell in Love on Set

Love is in the air, especially if you're a celebrity on set! Celebrities are no strangers to finding love connections at their place of work. Some of the strongest celebrity couples, from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, have met while on set. One of the most recent couples to join this club is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was filmed in Puerto Rico, in March 2020. Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, made their relationship official a few months later in July 2020, per PEOPLE. Fans will be able to see the couple's bond in action on screen when Midnight in the Switchgrass is released on July 23. What other celebrity couples fell in love on set? Check out the following list to find out.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez - 'Gigli' (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of the 2003 film Gigli. They also starred in the 2004 film Jersey Girl together. While Affleck and Lopez split in January 2004, they recently rekindled their relationship earlier this spring. prevnext

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington - 'Game of Thrones' (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie formed a connection just like their respective Game of Thrones characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte, after meeting on the set of the HBO series. They later wed and welcomed their first child together in 2021. prevnext

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds - 'Green Lantern' (Photo: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds originally met on the set of 2011's Green Lantern. They have since gotten married and have welcomed three daughters together — James, Inez, and Betty. prevnext

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sara Michelle Gellar - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (Photo: Getty) Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been going strong since they met on the set of the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Prinze and Gellar wed in 2002 and have welcomed two kids, daughter Charlotte and son Rocky. prevnext

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn - 'Swing Shift' (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix) Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been one of Hollywood's strongest couples for decades now. While the two have never wed, they originally met on the set of 1984's Swing Shift. They share one adult son, Wyatt Russell. prevnext

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes - 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (Photo: Getty / Sonia Recchia) Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes typically stay mum when it comes to their relationship. But, the pair did meet on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, which came out in 2012. They have since welcomed two daughters together. prevnext

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester - 'The Oranges' (Photo: Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic, Getty) To this day, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's coupling makes The OC and Gossip Girl fans go wild. But, the two stars didn't meet on the sets of either of their respective teen dramas. Brody and Meester met on The Oranges, which was released in 2011. They got married in 2014 and share two children. prevnext

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani - 'The Voice' (Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met during the "Hollaback Girl" singer's first appearance as a judge on The Voice in 2014 during Season 7. They wed in July 2021. prevnext

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos - 'All My Children' (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame) Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' bond has stood the test of time. The couple, who share three children, met in 1995 on All My Children. prevnext

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Will Smith and Jada Pickett Smith met when Jada auditioned to be on a sitcom that you likely know and love — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She didn't get the part of Will's girlfriend on the show, but they've clearly made things work off-camera. prevnext

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly - 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) As previously mentioned, Fox and Kelly met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Since then, the two have been attached at the hip and made numerous PDA-filled appearances together. prevnext