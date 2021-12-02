Machine Gun Kelly Recalls the Time He Stabbed Himself With a Knife Trying to Impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly’s love for Megan Fox can hurt! The “Bloody Valentine” artist recalled injuring himself in an attempt to impress his girlfriend early on in their relationship during Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to which he showed up sporting a shirt with Fox’s face from her movie Jennifer’s Body printed on it.

Fallon asked the rapper about a story he previously heard from Pete Davidson, who recalled MGK falling off the Saturday Night Live stage after trying to grab the comedian despite being injured with a bruised coccyx. Asked about how he hurt himself like that, Kelly answered simply, “I had a match with Post Malone in a beer pong game.”

Kelly continued that he was trying to impress the crowd of onlookers with a dramatic intro, sliding down a banister which unfortunately ended in a giant spike, which needless to say didn’t go so well for him. “This was also right when I started to date Megan. It was a bad night,” he said with a laugh. “I won the beer pong match. I went home.”

Kelly ended up with another injury that same night when he started messing around with a knife gifted to him by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker with an “engravement (sic) from the new album on it.” He explained, “And I was like, ‘Ah, check this out. This is sick.’ And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand.”

The “Bad Things” artist then admitted he was so preoccupied watching Fox at the time, he ended up actually stabbing himself. “You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out,’” he said, reenacting how the knife then came to stick in his hand, causing him a pretty nasty cut.

While in the moment Kelly said he played his injury off to his girlfriend, he quickly realized he would need to get some medical attention. “And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand,’” he recalled thinking. Kelly and Fox first started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass following the Transformers actress’ split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is currently dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.