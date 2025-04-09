Hollywood veteran Steve Guttenberg, best known for his iconic roles in ’80s classics like Three Men and a Baby and the Police Academy franchise, has officially filed for divorce from his wife Emily after six years of marriage. Court documents reveal the actor submitted paperwork on Friday citing the standard “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for the separation, though no specific separation date was listed in the filing, with Guttenberg marking it as “to be determined.”

According to TMZ, which obtained the divorce documents, the couple’s dissolution should be relatively straightforward from a legal perspective since they have no children together, eliminating potential custody disputes. The actor indicated in his filing that a prenuptial agreement exists between the parties, which will govern financial matters, including spousal support obligations that Guttenberg has reportedly agreed to fulfill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This development comes shortly after the actor’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood was threatened by wildfire several months ago. During the emergency, Guttenberg reportedly took heroic action by moving abandoned vehicles from roadways to create access for emergency responders.

The couple’s relationship began in 2014 when they were arranged on a blind date by Emily’s colleague at WCBS-TV, Scott Rapoport. Though scheduling conflicts initially delayed their meeting, the pair eventually connected and developed an immediate rapport. Their courtship progressed steadily, with the couple moving in together in 2015 and becoming engaged during the Christmas holiday season of 2016.

In previous interviews, Guttenberg spoke warmly about his relationship with Emily, telling the Daily Beast in 2017: “I don’t want to give these things a jinx, but she makes me a better person, which I really like. I have to up my game around her.” He further praised her character, describing her as “a very classy lady” with “a wonderful home, her value system is terrific, and her character and integrity, and sense of humor.”

The couple exchanged vows during a small ceremony in Malibu in May 2019, with Rapoport – who had initially introduced them – in attendance. Just two years ago, they appeared together at the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival for a screening of Diner and were photographed at the About My Father premiere in New York City last May.

This marks Guttenberg’s second divorce, as he was previously married to model Denise Bixler from 1988 to 1992, during the height of his Hollywood career. While the actor has maintained a lower profile in recent years compared to his ’80s stardom, he has continued working in the entertainment industry with various film and television projects.