Kourtney Kardashian’s Fans Feel They’ve Uncovered Clues That Reveal Her Unique Wedding Dress Choice

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement, fans have been desperate for any information about the upcoming wedding. One TikTok user named Caroline Crawford has a theory that Kardashian’s wedding dress will be read, and she posted a video that pointed out that the color has been a theme for the couple ever since they got together.

“I told you guys, everything is red,” Crawford said in her video about Kardashian’s possible wedding dress. “Everything’s literally red. It’s gonna be red … I called this! I felt this in my bones and I think she’s leading up to it.” Fans seemed to agree in the comments, but at this point, it is merely speculation.

After months of teasing and PDA, the reality star and Blink 182 drummer got engaged on Oct. 21. TMZ reported that Barker proposed at a beachside hotel in Montecito. In the photos, Barker got down on one knee surrounded by hundreds of red roses and Kardashian excitedly accepted. According to reports, some friends and family were on hand to celebrate after the romantic moment. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rock musician started dating at the beginning of the year, going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day. Kardashian took to Instagram later that night to confirm the news, sharing photos of the happy couple embracing on the beach while surrounded by roses and candles. “Forever,” she captioned the post. This will be Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s second.

Although they have been dating for less than a year, Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years. Since going public, the loved-up couple hasn’t shied away from displaying their romance to the world. The two even sparked engagement rumors in July and have been trolling their followers ever since with different wedding imagery on social media, including Kardashian’s bride and groom skeleton Halloween decor.

Kardashian’s sister Kim opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September about their romance. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade,” Kim said of the couple. When it comes to her sister’s frequent PDA with Barker, the KKW Beauty founder told DeGeneres she finds it “cute,” to which the daytime show replied, “It is, but it’s a lot.” Kim responded, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. …You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”