Kourtney Kardashian Baby Bump Photos Revealed After Pregnancy Announcement

Kourtney Kardashian has unveiled her baby bump. The 44-year-old Kardashians star, who announced her pregnancy along with a sign in the crowd during Travis Barker's concert, shared a series of candid photos with fans on her Instagram page Sunday. After she made her big reveal at the concert where she made the big announcement, Kourtney posted a series of photos on her page showing off her growing belly. In one of the snapshots, the drummer was seen kissing the belly of the Lemme founder while another photo showed him wrapping his arms around her as her hand rested on her bump. Additionally, there was a picture of Kourtney sitting on Travis' lap, as well as an image of her working on and holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," which was a nod to the song from Blink-182 titled "All the Small Things." According to Kourtney's post, she is "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan." Travis noted in the comments, "God is great."

Kourtney posted the message two days after she appeared at Travis' Los Angeles show with a sign. She was joined by sister Kim Kardashian and several other friends in the crowd as the drummer jumped off the stage and kissed her. The couple, who married in a lavish wedding in Italy in May 2022, had been trying to conceive for a long time before tying the knot. It was revealed in Kourtney's Hulu show that the couple wanted to have a child together and publicly expressed their desire for the same. Their struggle to get pregnant naturally eventually led them to turn to in vitro fertilization and several herbal remedies to try and achieve pregnancy.

Despite this, Kourtney revealed in an episode last month that they no longer pursued IVF as a fertility treatment. "We are officially done with IVF," she said at the time. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen." Kourtney already has three children with her former husband Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. As for Barker, he shared two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: his son Landon, 19, his daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24. Moakler, 48, who was married to the musician from 2004 to 2008, said she was delighted the couple was expecting a child. She received a comment on her Instagram account asking, "Thoughts on the new baby?" She responded, "Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."