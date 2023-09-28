Kim and Khloe Kardashian Reveal They've 'Never' Had a Beer

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian shocked fans during The Kardashians Season 4 premiere Thursday when they revealed they've "never had a regular beer." The startling confession came as the Kardashian-Jenner family – minus Kourtney Kardashian – headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a getaway, and upon arrival, Khloé told sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner she was new to the beer game.

"I've never had a regular beer," she said before explaining in a confessional. "I have had a beer but only in Jamaica. A Red Stripe – and I loved it. I've never had a Corona or I guess an American beer. Is Corona American? I have no idea." After the reveal that Corona originated in Mexico, Khloé shocked her sisters even more, asking, "Don't you put a lemon in it?" before taking a sip and declaring it "not bad." Kim then chimed in that she also was unfamiliar with beer. "I don't think I will like it," she said before tasting her sister's beverage. "Oh, it is kind of sweet! I've never had a beer."

The Kardashian-Jenner family has faced their fair share of criticism surrounding food throughout the years, with Kendall also addressing in Thursday's season premiere of the Hulu reality show the conversation surrounding footage of her cutting a cucumber incorrectly. "By the way guys, I cut that cucumber safely. For anyone who says I can't cut a cucumber, it was sliced. It was cut. People really think it is a diss now," she told the camera. "You think that you are offending me? Because you are not. Who gives a s-t?" The model concluded, "If that's the only bad thing you have to say about me then keep it going. That's the last thing I will say about this f-king cucumber thing."

Kris Jenner also sparked eye-rolls during Season 3 of The Kardashians when she handed Khloé multiple hundred dollar bills to pay for food at In-N-Out. "I don't know how the f-k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars," the youngest Kardashian daughter said in the June episode, adding, "She tried to give me $300 – I don't think she realized how much fast food restaurants are." The Kardashians streams new episodes every Thursday.