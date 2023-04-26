Shanna Moakler Responds to Pleas to Date Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick

Shanna Moakler has something to say about being pushed to date Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. Disick was in a nine-year on-again-off-again relationship with Kardashian that ended in 2015. She began dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in 2021 and wed earlier this year. Kardashian and Disick share three children together. Moakler and Barker divorced in 2008. Since then, she's thrown some shade at Kardashian and Barker's relationship. And now, she's making jokes about pleas for her and Disick to become an item.

"I feel like you should date Scott. Put a twist on things but I'm a petty betch soooo," one follower wrote under one of Moakler's recent Instagram posts, as reported by Page Six. The 48-year-old former beauty queen snapped back, "I think he's still under contract and I'm to [sic] old and taken," seemingly in response to Disick appearing in Hulu's The Kardashians.

Moakler recently expressed anger on Instagram for the way Kardashian is step-parenting her three children. "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money-grabbing, circus. 'He's been through Hell' 'Kourtney has filled a void for me.' #parentalalienationawareness." she said in the comment section, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "She post[s] more of my kids then her own, lol."

Kardashian seemingly clapped back in her own cryptic post. "So much criticism and hate and negativity lately. let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family," the Pooch founder wrote on her Instagram Story days later. She promised her 218 million followers that "negativity and hate will not make you feel happier. I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it's still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy," she concluded.