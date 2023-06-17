Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant, Shares News at Travis Barker's Blink-182 Concert

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! The 44-year-old star of Keeping up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians broke the news to the world during her husband Travis Barker's Friday night concert with his band, Blink-182. Kourtney Kardashian stood in the front row holding a sign that read "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT," a callback to Blink-182's music video for "All the Small the Things." Travis Barker joined his Poosh founder wife in the crowd as the packed audience at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles cheered them on.

The couple embraced and shared a kiss as the Blink-182 drummer's bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge congratulated him and cracked jokes. The Hulu reality star had a visible baby bump, and Travis Barker was far from shocked at the reveal, so this was just the couple's way of announcing the news to the public. The couple have previously discussed their IVF journey on The Kardashians but this was the first time fans learned Kourtney and Travis have a baby on the way.

This will be the couple's first child together, though they each have children from prior relationships. Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: 13-year-old son Mason Disick, 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 8-year-old son Reign Disick. Travis Barker has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: 19-year-old Landon Barker and 17-year-old Alabama Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian is the daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. Her sisters are Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. She also has two half-sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. (Kendall and Kylie are Kris Jenner's children with Caitlyn Jenner.) The Kardashian family's lives have been chronicled on reality TV for decades. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (a.k.a. KUWTK) aired on E! from 2007 to 2021, and The Kardashians has aired on Hulu since April 2022. Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian also starred in three KUWTK spinoffs: Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons. Kim Kardashian also joined Kourtney for two spinoffs: Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (the latter of which was a revamp of the previous Miami show.)

This is a developing story.