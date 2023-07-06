'The Kardashians' Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Kim Slams Kourtney's Wedding Copying Accusation

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are finally meeting up to hash out the Dolce & Gabbana wedding controversy, but Kim isn't apologizing so quickly. See how the sisters resolve their feud in PopCulture's Social Call recap video below of The Kardashians, Season 3, Episode 7.

It's Kourtney vs. Kim as the Kardashian sisters finally come together to talk about the whole Dolce & Gabbana wedding copying scandal – and Kim isn't going down without a fight. It's the family feud we've all been waiting for, so let's get into Season 3, Episode 7 of The Kardashians. Watch our full recap of the episode in the video below.

If you're just now tuning in, Kourtney has been very upset with Kim for collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana for a fashion show after the same fashion house had just designed her wedding. There have already been a lot of tears about this, so it only feels right these two sisters finally have a discussion about it.

Kim tells Kourtney that her Dolce and Gabbana collab was originally going to be with her business SKIMS, but that they couldn't get it together quickly enough. So Kim went ahead with her own archive show – which is where Kourtney starts to have an issue with this. Kim then throws their sister Kylie Jenner kind of under the bus, saying that she also did a campaign with Dolce & Gabbana too and didn't get this kind of heat from Kourtney.

And besides, she argues that if we're really getting into it, Kourtney actually is the one who copied her 2014 wedding to Kanye West when she married Travis Barker nearly a decade later. I mean, Kim got married in Italy, Kourtney got married in Italy. Andrea Bocelli performed at Kim's wedding, Andrea Bocelli performed at Kourtney's wedding. Hmm... Kim is kind of pulling ahead in this argument here.

As for all the comments about her being money-hungry, Kim tells Kourtney that everyone thought her wedding was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana – which Kourtney denies. They could go back and forth with details forever, but Kourtney tells Kim it's not the actual nitpicky stuff she's upset about, it's more that no one called to ask her how she felt about the "classic Italian vibes" of the fashion show matching her wedding's feel. And that seemed to be a point Kim could get behind.

In a family like the Kardashians, Kim said she gets the importance of feeling like an individual and getting protective over things that feel like your own – which is why she was so proud of her creative director role in the Dolce show. And it hasn't helped that it took seven episodes for these sisters to get together and talk!

The two agree they need to spend more quality time together – and Kourtney needs to stop avoiding the issue when she's upset. They basically agree to disagree with the Dolce & Gabbana issue – but Kim at least apologizes for making her sister feel bad.

Does that count? Is that progress? Let me know what you think in the comments!