Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Sex of Baby in the Most Perfect Way

Drumroll, please... Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have revealed the sex of their first child together. As PEOPLE noted, Kardashian and Barker held a small gathering to reveal whether they're expecting a baby boy or girl. To do so, Barker utilized his expert drumming skills for the grand display.

Kardashian and Barker both sat behind a drum set as their friends and family looked on. In a video that they shared on Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer can be heard jokingly asking, "Is our pyro guy ready?" Kardashian replies, "I don't know what's happening, whatever you guys had planned…" The crowd then roars with excitement, with someone who sounds a lot like Khloe Kardashian saying, "Let's get the party started — we're all excited!" At that point, Barker begins his drumroll while kissing Kardashian. Once he hit the cymbals, blue streamers burst out behind them to indicate that they're having a baby boy.

The couple, who wed in April 2022, only recently revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Kardashian shared the news by posting a video of herself holding up a sign at one of Barker's concerts, which read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." As many fans noted, the announcement was a nod to Blink-182's music video for "All the Small Things," which showcases a woman in the crowd holding up a similar sign.

Following the reveal, a source told PEOPLE that The Kardashians star "is just beyond excited." The insider added, "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while. Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

As the source highlighted, both Kardashian and Barker are already parents. Kardashian shares three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with her ex, Scott Disick. As for Barker, he is also the parent to three children — Landon, Alabama, and Atiana — whom he shares with his ex, Shanna Moakler. Kardashian and Barker have been vocal about their desire to have a child together. In the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder said that she and her husband were done with IVF. Although, she added, "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."