Kourtney Kardashian Appears to Clap Back Against Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler

Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly clapping back at her husband Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The former beauty queen shaded the Hulu star as a stepparent and overstepping boundaries, and now Kardashian has posted a cryptic response. Moakler's anger came out in a recent comment on Instagram. "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money-grabbing, circus. 'He's been through Hell' 'Kourtney has filled a void for me.' #parentalalienationawareness." she said in the comment section, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "She post[s] more of my kids then her own, lol." The comment came just days after Barker posted a touching tribute to Kardashian in honor of her 44th birthday. It's clear Moakler isn't a fan.

"So much criticism and hate and negativity lately. let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family," the Pooch founder wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday. She promised her 218 million followers that "negativity and hate will not make you feel happier. I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it's still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy," she concluded.

Kardashian and Barker wed in three ceremonies last year after a brief engagement and courtship. The couple is known for their extreme PDA, and their three weddings were recently documented for a Hulu wedding special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. Their weddings took place in Las Vegas, Santa Barba, and Italy.

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008. They appeared in an MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons. Their relationship came to an end after she discovered illicit emails he had been exchanging with someone else.