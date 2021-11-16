Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Called out for ‘Tasteless’ PDA at Someone’s Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are being called out for their “tasteless” PDA at a wedding they went to for PR executive Simon Huck and his longtime partner Phil Riportella. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, got engaged in October after 10 months of dating, and it’s clear these two still can’t keep their hands off of one another.

Posing together ahead of the wedding, Kardashian sported a long black dress while Barker looked classy in a matching suit. “Going to the chapel,” the reality star captioned her Instagram posting, tagging the grooms. Barker replied in the comments, “Our turn next.” Their back-and-forth on social media wasn’t what ruffled feathers, however, it was their behavior at the reception.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an Instagram Story shared by influencer Claudia Oshry, Kardashian can be seen straddling her husband-to-be, as he grabbed her backside in the center of the party. When the clip was shared to Reddit, people overwhelmingly thought the moment was an inappropriate one for being in public in general, let alone at a wedding.

“I was kinda not overly fussed about their pda, I found it kinda embarrassing but whatever but this is just pure gross!” one user wrote, as another called it “tasteless, classless” and giving “teen hormones vibes.” Another person asked, “Can’t they…behave for like one night?” while a different user called it “frat party behavior.” Another added, “This kind of behavior belongs more at a strip club & not at a wedding.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been getting a lot of backlash for their wedding behavior lately, as last week Kendall Jenner was called out for wearing a dramatic cut-out Monot dress to friend Lauren Perez’s wedding reception. The dress, which left the model’s torso largely uncovered, was called “completely inappropriate for a wedding” by users on social media.

When it comes to Kardashian and Barker, their PDA has become a predictable part of their relationship, with even sister Kim Kardashian weighing in on it during a September appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. …You know what, that’s what they do,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”