'You' Star Gets Married With Kim Kardashian as Officiant

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are married – with a little help from Kim Kardashian. The White Lotus and You star, 27, tied the knot with the high-profile hairstylist, 39, after a whirlwind romance. The couple, who got engaged just weeks ahead of their wedding, announced their nuptials on April 26, sharing photos on Instagram of themselves exchanging vows in Las Vegas in a ceremony officiated by Kardashian, Appleton's longtime friend and client.

"Ring finger where the rock is," Gage captioned his post, which also included a video of the newlyweds being serenaded by Shania Twain, who sang "You're Still the One" for the two. Appleton wrote alongside his wedding announcement, "We did it [ring emoji] Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."

The couple then attended the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, making headlines after being spotted wearing matching rings on their left hands while on the red carpet. There, Kardashian presented Appleton with the hair artist of the year award, joking about how thrilled she is that her stylist is now officially off the market.

"Let me say one thing really quick," The Kardashians star said after presenting her pal with the award. "I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me." Appleton also referenced his relationship status during the award ceremony, joking that he had "Kim's approval" and acknowledging her actor husband as "[his] rock" through it all.

While Gage and Appleton have kept the start date of their relationship private, the two went public in February, posting photos from a romantic getaway together. The following month, Appleton told Drew Barrymore on the actress' self-titled talk show, "I'm very happy [and] very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special." Gage agreed when talked about his relationship on the TODAY show, saying, "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love."