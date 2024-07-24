Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Faking It' Publicly, 'Destroyed' in Private Over Ben Affleck Split

It has been rumored that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is headed towards divorce, with a new source saying Lopez is 'destroyed' over the reported split.

Jennifer Lopez is going through a tough time but putting on a happy face. At least according to one source. The singer is reportedly "faking it" publicly, regarding her upbeat demeanor, but is actually "destroyed" in private over her rumored split from Ben Affleck.

"J. Lo wants the world to think she doesn't have a care in the world, but the breakup is crushing her," an insider told In Touch, exclusively. "She's faking it for the cameras in New York. It's almost like she's in an ad campaign for a woman having the time of her life on vacation."

As for all the seemingly happy photos that have been snapped of Lopez over the past few weeks, "It's all an illusion," the source says the insider. On the other hand, the source says Affleck is happier, claiming, "He just feels lighter and is definitely less stressed without her. But J. Lo is destroyed and doesn't want to move on."

(Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently.

They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their "I do's" in two separate ceremonies over the summer of 2022.

Over the past several weeks, there have been rumors that Affleck and Lopez are on the outs, with at least one source claiming that divorce is "imminent" for the pair. At this time, neither have made any public statements confirming the end of their marriage, though we do know that they did not spend their second wedding anniversary together.