Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Got Married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly married this weekend in Las Vegas. The two got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Sunday. The license was processed on Saturday and includes their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. A source close to the couple also told TMZ they got married.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 49, got engaged for a second time in April. After TMZ published photos of Lopez wearing her engagement ring, she broke the news in her fan newsletter. She called her green engagement ring "perfect" and reflected on the importance of the color.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress," Lopez said, referring to her famous Versace silk chiffon dress from the 2000 Grammys. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

Lopez and Affleck were famously engaged for the first time in November 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli the year before. The incredible media coverage of their relationship led to its end in January 2004. The two stayed in contact but went on to marry other people. Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and are parents of three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. They split in 2017 and finalized their divorce in October 2018.

This is Lopez's fourth marriage. After she broke up with Affleck in 2004, she began dating singer Marc Anthony and they married that same year. They share twins Max and Emme. Anthony and Lopez's marriage ended in 2014. In March 2019, she got engaged to Alex Rodriguez. Their relationship ended after their marriage was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Affleck and Lopez's second relationship has unfolded in a very different media landscape than their first. This time, they have successfully used their A-list power to share details on their own terms. Lopez shared details of the engagement herself in April. "It was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined," she wrote. "Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

In a February PEOPLE interview, Lopez admitted they were "naive and it got a little trampled" during their first relationship. This time, she noted, "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."