Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spend 2nd Wedding Anniversary Apart Amid Rumored Marriage Trouble

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are rumored to be going through a breakup and headed for divorce, after two years of marriage.

The rumors surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's speculated marriage trouble continue to heat up. The couple's 2nd wedding anniversary was on Tuesday, July 16, but they spent it apart, with Lopez spending the day biking around the Hamptons on the East Coast while Affleck stayed in Los Angeles.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently.

They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

(Photo: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 65th GRAMMY Awards, February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their "I do's" in two separate ceremonies over the summer of 2022.

Over the past several weeks, there have been rumors that Affleck and Lopez are on the outs, with at least one source claiming that divorce is "imminent" for the pair.

At this time, neither have made any public statements confirming the end of their marriage, though a source told PEOPLE in June that the two "don't have any summer plans together" and are "focused on their separate lives."