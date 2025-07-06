Blac Chyna Calls off Engagement

Blac Chyna is a single woman. Chyna, who now professionally goes by her real name, Angela White, since becoming a Christian and living a sober life, has ended her engagement to Derrick Milano.

White announced the news in an Instagram post. The couple got engaged last year, sharing at the time that they didn’t feel a prenup was necessary for their union, The Jasmine Brand reports.

“After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement. We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we believe God’s guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys. May we find peace and fulfillment in His divine will trusting that His plan is greater than our own,” White wrote.

Per E! News, the split comes less than a year after Milano proposed on stage during Howard University’s homecoming celebration—also known as Yardfest—in front of a crowd of students who were cheering them on. “Angela, will you marry me?” the 31-year-old asked, with White responding with an emotional “yes.”

White’s transformation has been public. She had previous volatile relationships with exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian, both of whom she shares children with. She celebrated her two-year sobriety anniversary in September 2024.

While speaking with Piers Morgan Uncensored, she recalled realizing she had a problem with alcohol. “I thought, if you drink for like, two, three days straight, back to back, that that’s not an alcoholic,” she said at the time, per PEOPLE. “In my eyes, an alcoholic was, you have to wake up, you need a drink. ‘I need a drink. I need a drink.’ But when I would drink an alcoholic drink, I wanted another one, and another one, and another one, and another one, and it’s bingeing. So I had to come to the realization like, hey, maybe I am an alcoholic.” She said she’d have bouts of time where she wouldn’t drink and then binge before she got help.