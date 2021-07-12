✖

Bennifer 2.0 is officially happening, and Jennifer Lopez has continued to feed fans' appetites with one of her latest Instagram likes. According to E! News, Lopez recently double-tapped on a throwback photo of Ben Affleck on set of his 2010 film The Town, which was posted by the fan account @lopezaffleck on July 10.

In the snap, Affleck is wearing a shirt supporting the Boston Bruins that reads "Believe in Boston," as he stands next to his co-star Blake Lively. "Ben on the set of The Town movie!" the caption read, and the comments quickly filled up with congratulations after fans noticed that Lopez had liked the snap. The singer's Instagram activity comes around one week after she and Affleck spent the Fourth of July in the Hamptons with Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"J.Lo and Ben seemed to enjoy being on the east coast and spending time at her beautiful home," a source told E! News. "It was a nice change of scene for them and a great time with friends and family."

"Ben seems to really fit in with all of her friends and family," they added. "They have known him forever and they are all very happy to see Jennifer so happy with him." Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged and split in 2004, though they rekindled their relationship earlier this year and were seen together starting in April after Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. "Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working," a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. "They plan on moving in together very soon."

In a new interview with with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden, Lopez shared that she recently realized that she was "good" on her own and that "happiness starts within me."

"Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," she said, via PEOPLE. "Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place." She added, "I think that's how you should process this moment that I feel again."