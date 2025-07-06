‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Quinta Brunson Addresses Her Divorce Becoming Public

Quinta Brunson has done a great job of keeping her personal life private. That is until news of her divorce hit the net.

The Abbott Elementary creator and star filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Kevin Jay Anik. At the time, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Brunson has rarely spoken about her marriage, let alone their split. But in a recent interview with Bustle, she got candid about the downside of living life in the public eye, admitting she doesn’t want her life plastered into the tabloids.

“I remember seeing people be like, ‘She announced her divorce,’” Brunson explained. “I didn’t announce anything. I think people have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move. None of us do. I promise you. No one wants [everyone] to know when you buy a house, when you move, when a major change happens in your personal life. It’s just that that’s public record information.”

In her divorce filing, Brunson noted there’s a postnuptial agreement in place. She also requested each party be responsible for their own attorney’s fees.

In her 2022 Emmy-award winning speech, she thanked her now estranged husband, acknowledging him publicly for the first time. “In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she said.

She later thanked him again during her 2023 Golden Globes win for Best Musical or Comedy Actress award, saying, “I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn’t think … Oh god. I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much.”