Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go Instagram Official in Steamy Fashion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's not-so-secret romance is officially official. J. Lo took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to drop a set of steamy bikini photos before dropping a massive update at the end of the Instagram gallery. In the last photo of the set, Lopez and Affleck are shown in the middle of a passionate kiss.

The 48-year-old Batman actor has his arms wrapped around Lopez as they make out. The photoshoot took place on a boat, presumably during a romantic outing for the pair. The occasion was also in honor of Lopez's 52nd birthday, which was marked on Saturday.

Lopez officially declaring Affleck as her boyfriend comes after months of the pair not exactly hiding their rekindled romance. The pair were linked to one another back in April, not long after J. Lo broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and Affleck's relationship with Ana de Armas ended.

After dozens of visits, vacations and dates together, Lopez has finally owned up to rekindling a romance with her former Gigli and Jersey Girl co-star. The pair were previously together from 2002-2004, which the couple even engaged to be married in late 2003 before delaying the nuptials. They broke up in January 2004, but their relationship, called "Bennifer" by fans and media, went down in Hollywood history.

Lopez's photo came with no commentary about the romance, minus a pink heart emoji. Affleck has not shared anything about Lopez on his social media profiles. However, he rarely posts on Instagram. His latest Instagram upload is a May 9 Mother's Day tribute to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares three children with.

After Lopez slyly stuck the Affleck photo at the end of her gallery, fans went wild on social media, reveling in how great the pair looks in the image, as well as how excited they are to see the pair finally acknowledging their relationship publicly. The photo was "liked" on Instagram more than 950,000 times in its first 50 minutes on the platform.