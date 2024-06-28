Ben Affleck Signals Jennifer Lopez Marriage Is Over With Latest Reported Move

Ben Affleck appears to be taking more decisive action in ending his marriage with Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker has reportedly cleared out his belongings from the Beverly Hills mansion he shared with the pop star.

According to sources close to the couple, Affleck took advantage of Lopez's recent European getaway to remove the last of his possessions from their $60 million marital home. A source told People, "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now." This move comes after reports that the pair are quietly attempting to sell the lavish property they acquired together in June 2023, shortly after their July 2022 wedding.

The timing of Affleck's exit is particularly telling, as it coincided with Lopez's absence. Insiders suggest that the move-out was calculated to avoid confrontation and to signal the imminent divorce filing.

Affleck has reportedly been residing in a Brentwood rental home for over a month. The source added, "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids." This separation, coupled with the recent removal of his belongings from their shared residence, strongly suggests that the couple is moving forward with plans to dissolve their union.

Per TMZ, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of a visibly agitated Affleck leaving the Beverly Hills property on a recent Sunday evening. His frustrated reaction to the photographers' flashing cameras hinted at the intense emotions involved. Despite the mounting evidence of their impending split, Affleck and Lopez were spotted separately entering an office building in Beverly Hills earlier this week. While it's unclear whether the two actually met face-to-face, the fact that they maintain individual office spaces in the same building adds another wrinkle to their relationship status.

Many have been surprised by the couple's apparent decision to part ways, given their highly publicized rekindling of romance that culminated in their 2022 nuptials. As speculation continues to mount, both Affleck and Lopez appear to be maintaining a focus on their professional commitments and family obligations.

Lopez recently shared a Father's Day tribute to Affleck on social media, while the actor has been seen attending his children's school graduations. However, keen-eyed observers noted that Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring during a recent outing in Los Angeles, further fueling rumors of marital discord. A previous source had told People in May that the pair's marriage "is not in the best place at the moment," hinting at the troubles that have now seemingly come to a head.