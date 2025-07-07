Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged at Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are engaged!

The Slipknot artist, 48, popped the question to The View alum, 40, backstage during her dad Ozzy Osbourne’s final show with Black Sabbath at England’s Villa Park on Saturday.

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson said in a video shared to Kelly’s Instagram Sunday, only to be cut off by Ozzy, 76, jokingly saying, “F—k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Laughing at the “Crazy Train” artist’s interjection, Wilson then got down on one knee and asked Kelly to be his wife in front of her family. “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you,” he said. “In front of your family and all of our friends, will you marry me?”

Kelly was shocked by the question, but eventually nodded her head before embracing her new fiancé. “Oh,” she captioned the video of the special moment on Instagram, “and this happened yesterday!”

Kelly and Wilson, who share 2-year-old son Sidney, first publicly confirmed they were dating in 2022. “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up,” Kelly wrote on Instagram in February 2022 alongside a sweet photo with Wilson. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Kelly and the DJ first met when The Osbournes star was just 13 years old at 1999’s Ozzfest and were friends for two decades before reconnecting romantically. “I went to the [Slipknot] show, still had no idea that he liked me, and then we just started talking more and hanging out more, and it happened really naturally,” she shared during a March 2024 episode of The Osbournes Podcast. “It wasn’t, like, forced. Because we had been friends for so long and known each other for so long, there was a sense of comfortability that I’ve never had with anyone else.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Kelly and Wilson’s engagement took place during what’s been billed as her father’s last ever live show after he announced in 2020 that he had been dealing with a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Ozzy performed alongside original Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, drummer Bill Ward and guitarist Tony Iommi, for the first time in two decades during the “Back to the Beginning” event, sitting in a black bat-themed throne.