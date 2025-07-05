Actress Fakes Engagement, Fools Everyone for Months

A beloved online star recently pulled an elaborate prank on her friends, making them all believe she was engaged for months.

As revealed on a recent episode of Bit City, Arasha Lalani fooled her co-stars on the Smosh YouTube channel that she and her boyfriend were poised to tie the knot. She pulled this off through an elaborate set of fake engagement photos, numerous fake conversations about wedding plans and a cheap ring from Amazon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lalani, who pulled off a similar prank a couple of years ago when she fake-booked a Marvel movie role, broke the news during the lying-themed episode of Bit City. In the process, she captured the live reactions of friends Angela Giarratana, Amanda Lehan-Canto and Tommy Bowe.

Arasha Lalani pranking co-stars Angela Giarratana, Tommy Bowe and Amanda Lehan-Canto on ‘Bit City.’ (Credit: Smosh)

“I’m sorry. I lied… again,” Lalani says in the video. “Actually, technically, I’ve been lying to you all for 4 months. I’m not getting married.”

Lehan-Canto, who was forced to react to all this while dressed up as Bill Clinton from a previous Bit City segment, reacted by saying, “What the fuck? We talked about your wedding venue for like 20 minutes this morning. … What the f— is wrong with you? You had pictures! You told me not to book anything…B—!”

Giarratana was equally shocked, saying, “You’re literally f—ing kidding. … I don’t believe this.”

The ruse began in January, with the prankster inspired by the confusion around the 2024 wedding between Smosh cast members Shayne Topp and Courtney Miller. She and the Smosh production crew decided to rope in Lalani’s boyfriend and stage an elaborate series of engagement photoshoots.

Arasha Lalani pranking co-stars on ‘Bit City.’ (Credit: Smosh)

After dropping in nuggets of a pending engagement in private conversations, Lalani faked a proposal with the help of the Smosh production crew. As shown in screenshots, the comedian sent the photos to Giarratana and Lehan-Canto, who expressed their excitement in return.

As the hoodwinked Bit City host Giarratana noted, “These are two girls who didn’t remember the Marvel s—!”

From there, Lelani, who is also known for the live show How I Met Your Masi and the podcast Spitball, tripled down on the prank. She told all the other cast members about the “engagement” on camera, and later pretended to be upset when she “accidentally” wore her engagement ring in a Smosh video.

The Smosh team then set up an engagement photoshoot with awkward poses, all while Lelani kept asking Giarratana and Lehan-Canto for their opinions on strange wedding dress options.

Play video

She capped it all off with a purposefully tacky wedding invite for a Monday wedding dated April 20, 2026. A wedding registry was attached that included ridiculous requests, such as a $4,000 couch and a bike trailer for dogs.

Giarratana, Lehan-Canto and Bowe all admitted they cringed at some of Lelani’s announcements, but refused to push back on them. Who would want to criticize a bride-to-be’s taste, after all?

The prank landed perfectly, and it seems that Lelani has topped her infamous Marvel ruse.

You can watch the tattoo segment from the full episode of Bit City, which revolves around the topic of lying, above. New episodes air regularly on Smosh’s YouTube channel, with outtakes made available to the channel’s paying members.