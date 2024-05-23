Jennifer Lopez Refuses to Discuss Ben Affleck in 'Atlas' Press Conference in Mexico

Jennifer Lopez refused to discuss the rumors that she and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce during a press event on Wednesday. The actress was in Mexico City promoting her new Netflix original film Atlas when one reporter went off topic to ask about her relationship status. Lopez outright refused to answer the question, admonishing the reporter: "You know better than that."

Lopez and her co-star Simu Liu were taking questions in a group setting with various reporters when this question brought things to a screeching halt. According to a report by PEOPLE, the reporter who asked the question has not been identified. They asked: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors? What is the truth?" Appealing to Lopez in Spanish, the reporter said: "Para la press le Mexicana," meaning "for the Mexican press – what is the truth of the situation?"

Liu answered first, trying to spare Lopez the question. He said: "Okay, we're not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you." After Lopez scolded the reporter, Liu added: "Come on, don't come in with that energy, please."

In spite of the unwelcome question, at the end of the event Lopez said: "Thank you. No one asked me anything in Spanish, but okay." The 54-year-old actress blew a kiss to the crowd of reporters before leaving. She has been on an all-out press tour for Atlas throughout this viral story about her marriage over the last week or so.

On Wednesday, May 15, InTouch Weekly reported that Affleck and Lopez were on the verge of divorce, and the headline blew up on social media. Before long, TMZ published photos indicating that the two were living in separate houses in L.A., as anonymous sources spoke to news outlets about their status. An insider told InTouch that Affleck and Lopez both have big personalities that are incompatible for a long-term partnership, and that their different approaches to publicity and social media have driven a wedge between them. Another said that they are currently in marriage counseling, and that they are fighting to make the relationship work.

So far, Affleck and Lopez have not commented on the reports publicly, and they have not filed any paperwork related to separation or divorce in the public record. They've managed to avoid questions for the most part, but on Wednesday Lopez showed that she will not discuss the topic even if asked directly. Atlas premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 24.