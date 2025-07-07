Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Black Sabbath Show Ends With a Surprising Proposal: Watch

Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson ended Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert with a bang when he proposed to Ozzy’s daughter Kelly.

The 48-year-old rockstar popped the question to the former Fashion Police host in England’s Villa Park during the Black Sabbath concert on July 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An Instagram reel posted on Kelly’s page shows the big moment.

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson says, before Ozzy jokes “F— off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Wilson laughs and then continued: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Kelly nods her head yes and the two embrace, as they are surrounded by friends and family cheering them on.

The two first met all the way back in 1999, while Slipknot was an opening act for the Osbournes’ music festival Ozzfest. However, they didn’t begin officially dating until January 2022.

A Valentine’s Day 2022 post showed Kelly reflecting on their long friendship.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up,” she wrote. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Later that year, the two had a son, named Sidney.