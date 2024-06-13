Jennifer Lopez Spends Time With Ben Affleck at His Rental Home Amid Divorce Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to be headed toward divorce, but they recently spent some time together. TMZ reports that Lopez was spotted at Affleck's rental home, where he seems to have been staying for some time, amid speculation that their marriage is on the rocks.

The outlet reports that Lopez attended a gathering at Affleck's rental home, following then high school graduation for his daughter Violet Anne Affleck, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Notably, Garner was also in attendance at the small get-together. TMZ states that, while she did not stay the night, Lopez appeared to be in good spirits when she left.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. The pair separated in 2011 and divorced in 2014. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying Garner in 2005. The couple shares two daughters and one son.

In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the next few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water. Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over Summer 2022. Over the past several weeks, there have been rumors that Affleck and Lopez are on the outs, with at least one source claiming that divorce is "imminent" for the pair. At this time, neither have made any public statements confirming the end of their marriage.