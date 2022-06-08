Chris Pratt Shares Rare Family Photos on Third Wedding Anniversary With Katherine Schwarzenegger

✖

Chris Pratt has more to celebrate than the release of Jurassic World Dominion this week. Pratt, 42, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The actor marked the occasion by sharing rare family photos on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife," Pratt wrote. "I'm a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!"

Schwarzenegger celebrated the special day by publishing black and white photos from their wedding. "Happy anniversary my love angel face. I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever," she wrote. She went on to call Pratt the "best postpartum caretaker" and said watching him love "me and our family is the greatest joy."

Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, was among the celebrities congratulating the couple on their milestone. "Happy anniversary, love watching your love you both inspiring us all [God] is great as is your love," Shriver wrote.

The couple's anniversary comes less than a month after they celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, on May 21. They are also parents to Layla, who was born in August 2020. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris are parents to son Jack Pratt, 9. Layla appeared in one of the photos Pratt shared, but he included a heart emoji over her face to protect her privacy.

Pratt has two big projects waiting in the wings. The first is Jurassic World Dominion, which opens in theaters Friday. The film sees Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing meeting the original Jurassic Park characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Universal is marketing Dominion as the last movie in the Jurassic World trilogy.

Next, Pratt stars in The Terminal List, which will debut on Amazon Prime video on July 1. The series is based on Jack Carr's novel, with Pratt starring as Navy SEAL James Reece. After his platoon is ambushed, Reece is the sole survivor and faces conflicting memories of what happened when he gets home. Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Constance Wu, and Schwarzenegger's younger brother Patrick Schwarzenegger also star in the series. Amazon released the first trailer for The Terminal List on Wednesday.

"In adapting Jack Carr's novels, Chris, [executive producer] Antoine [Fuqua] and I aimed to build off Jack's trademark military authenticity and add a deep layer of psychological thriller," The Terminal List showrunner David DiGilio told Entertainment Tonight. "The final product takes the audience down the rabbit hole of what happens when one of our nation's greatest warriors – a Navy SEAL – is pushed to the brink. Driven by themes of conspiracy, brotherhood, and revenge without constraint, this trailer is just a taste of what's to come."