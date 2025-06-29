Joe Manganiello and Girlfriend Spark Engagement Rumors 2 Years After Sofia Vergara Breakup

Joe Manganiello may be ready to walk down the aisle again.

According to the Daily Mail, Manganiello is sparking rumors that he is engaged to Caitlin O’Connor, his girlfriend of two years.

The outlet noted that Manganiello and O’Connor were recently seen having a meal in Sicily. During their dinner, O’Connor was sporting a diamond ring on her left hand, leading some to speculate that she and the Deal or No Deal Island host are engaged. Despite the engagement rumors, it should be noted that nothing has been confirmed regarding their relationship status.

Manganiello and O’Connor have been linked since 2023. PEOPLE reported that they met in a hot tub in September 2023 during an “unofficial” after-party for Winning Time, an HBO drama in which O’Connor starred. The news of this relationship emerged amid Manganiello’s divorce from Sofia Vergara.

In July 2023, Manganiello filed for divorce from the Modern Family star. Months later, Vergara shed some insight into why their marriage came to an end.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara told Spanish-language newspaper El País. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she continued. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”