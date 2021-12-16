Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Second Child Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have announced that they are expecting their second child together. According to PEOPLE, sources close to the couple confirmed the news, stating that Schwarzenegger is due sometime in 2022. This is the couple’s second child. They welcomed one-year-old daughter Lyla Maria in August 2020. Notably, this is Pratt’s third child. He also shares a nine-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

The big news comes after Pratt recently took to Instagram to shower praise on his wife in honor of her birthday. “Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner,” Pratt wrote in the post’s caption, alongside a photo of Schwarzenegger. “I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years.”

Pratt continued, “We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!”

The loving birthday post came weeks after Pratt faced criticism over another post he made about his wife. “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church,” he wrote in the post that featured a photo of the two of them together. “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!” The comment he made about having a “healthy daughter” was one thing that sparked backlash. Many felt this was a slight against Faris related to their son Jack having health issues in the past.

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade,” Pratt went on to joke. “Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.” Some felt that Pratt’s post was misogynistic, though many fans have defended him by arguing that they don’t feel he had any ill-intent.