Chris Pratt Seemingly Responds to Backlash With Some Religious Praise and a Run in The Woods

Chris Pratt appeared to comment on the backlash his post about how much he loves wife Katherine Schwarzenegger received this week in an Instagram Story post Friday. Pratt said he went to bed Thursday night feeling “upset and depressed” and woke up still feeling “crappy,” but he felt better after listening to Christian music during a run. Critics blasted Pratt’s Instagram caption after he noted Schwarzenegger gave birth to a “healthy daughter,” which many interpreted as a slight to his ex-wife Anna Faris. Pratt and Faris are parents to 9-year-old son Jack, who was born prematurely and faced several health challenges.

“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” Pratt said in an Instagram Story video Friday. “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping.”

Pratt went on to praise exercise and discussed how his faith in Christ helped him Friday morning. He doesn’t usually get emotional, but he “got emotional” in the woods during his run. “It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. After referencing one of the songs he listened to, Pratt said the moment “really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God.”

In the end, Pratt suggested his fans listen to Christian music or exercise if they find themselves in a dark place too. “If you feel down today, maybe get in an exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in ’cause it really helped me this morning,” the actor said.

Pratt caused a social media firestorm on Wednesdays when he posted a caption about his love for Schwarzenegger, whom he married in 2019. Some critics found the post “sexist” or “misogynistic” because he referred to his wife as a “possession.” Others called him out for specifically referring to their daughter, 1-year-old Lyla Maria Pratt, as a “gorgeous healthy daughter.” Some found this disrespectful towards Faris, whom Pratt was married to from 2009 to 2018. The former couple’s son Jack was born two months prematurely and spent a month in the hospital before they could take him home.

Earlier in the week, Pratt also raised eyebrows when he was cast as Garfield in a new movie about the tabby cat. The movie will be directed by The Emperor’s New Groove team David Reynolds and Mark Dindall and will be released by Sony Pictures. Pratt was also cast as Mario in a Super Mario Bros. movie for Nintendo and Universal Pictures. The Mario movie is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2022.