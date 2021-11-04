Anna Faris Earns Love on Social Media After Chris Pratt Blasted for Offensive Post on Wife

Anna Faris fans came out to show their support for the Mom star after her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, shared a post celebrating his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Many found the post offensive, especially how Pratt specifically pointed out that his daughter with Schwarzenegger was born a “healthy daughter.” This was seen as a cruel statement, since his son with Faris, 8-year-old Jack, was born prematurely with developmental issues.

Pratt’s latest Instagram post is a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger, with her looking up at him while he looks right into the camera. In the caption, Pratt included a list of things she has “given” him, including an “amazing life” and “a gorgeous healthy daughter.” Schwarzenegger, 31, commented on the post, writing, “Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but I love you.” Many of Pratt’s celebrity followers also loved the post, but his Instagram followers thought otherwise. Many found the post sexist since he seemed to write about Schwarzenegger as if she was his possession.

The “healthy daughter” phrase struck a chord with many on Twitter and Instagram, who found it to be disrespectful to Faris and Jack. The former couple has spoken out about Jack’s struggles, but they rarely share pictures of their son. Jack was born two months premature, and the two were worried he would never leave the hospital. “The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” Faris wrote in her memoir Unqualified.

After waiting 18 months to learn if Jack would face developmental issues, they received some good news. Jack didn’t face major issues, but Jack would still have trouble with his vision and faced an issue with the muscles in his legs. He needed corrective surgery, but he was expected to make a full recovery. “When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock. And suddenly, your world completely shifts,” Faris said in a 2018 episode of her podcast, reports The Blast. “Jack had a few surgeries. He had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”

In May, Faris appeared at a virtual event for the nonprofit Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth (GAPPS) and revealed that she blamed herself at first for Jack’s premature birth. Her OB-GYN told her she had had a “geriatric pregnancy,” since she was 35 when she was pregnant with Jack. At first, she thought this was why Jack was born early. She searched for answers but found none. “The truth is, in many of these cases, we have no idea why this happens… GAPPS’ No. 1 goal is prevention. And in order to prevent premature births, we need answers,” she said, reports PEOPLE. Scroll on to see how Faris’ fans spoke out after Pratt’s Instagram post.

Faris and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2018. She was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and secretly married cinematographer Michael Barrett earlier this year. Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Lyla Maria Pratt, in August 2020.

“This is literally so gross. It reads like ‘my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.’ Anna and Jack deserve so much better,” one fan tweeted.

“Even as a HUGE fan of his Marvel work, I’m afraid I have to jump on this bandwagon… F— CHRIS PRATT. The small jab at Anna Faris and nearly washing his hands of his medically challenged son with her is absolutely disgusting. I’d be fine if GOTG 3 opens with Star-Lord dying,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Don’t worry about finding someone who looks at you like Katherine Schwarzenegger looks at Chris Pratt.Find someone who looks at you like Anna Faris looks at Jack,” another fan tweeted.