Chris Pratt Welcomes Second Child With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Congrats are in order for another celebrity couple. Chris Pratt is a proud dad for the third time. The actor just announced on Twitter that he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second child together. Pratt has a child from a previous relationship. In a Twitter post, Pratt wrote: We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris." The post featured pink accents in honor of their baby girl.

In Dec. 2021, news of the pregnancy was made public after Schwarzenegger, the Gift of Forgiveness author, was spotted out with her baby bump on display. She did not address her pregnancy however until March 2022. "Preggo mamas tell me if you, too, can only drink ice-cold water," the 32-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger captioned an Instagram video at the time.

She was equally private about her pregnancy the first time around as well. Since her first daughter Layla's arrival in August 2020, she and Pratt made the conscious decision to keep her face shielded from social media.

"I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all…I feel like we share so much in today's world," she explained to Hoda Kotb during a March 2021 Today show appearance.

"I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible. We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable."