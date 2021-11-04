Chris Pratt’s ‘Sexist’ Tribute to Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Leaves Fans Enraged

Chris Pratt’s tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger spurned on a surprising amount of debate for a seemingly innocent post about the love between spouses. The Jurassic World actor’s reference to Schwarzenegger giving him an “amazing life” and a “healthy daughter” felt wrong to many who felt he was describing the author as his possession. Others criticized Pratt for cruelly specifying that their daughter, Lyla Maria Pratt, was born healthy since his son with ex-wife Anna Faris was born prematurely and faces health problems.

On Wednesday, Pratt, 41, shared a picture of himself with Schwarzenegger, 31, staring up at him. “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

Pratt noted that Schwarzenegger helps him “with everything” and in exchange, he opens a “jar of pickles.” The actor continued, “Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie Card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you, honey.”

While some of Pratt’s celebrity followers loved the post, many of his fans had a very different reaction. Many asked him about his son, while others suggested the post didn’t sound as great as he thought it did. “Why mention she gave you a healthy daughter? Are you bitter that your son was premature and has health issues?? That’s such a passive-aggressive statement,” one person wrote. “I really don’t think this is as great of a post as you think it is,” another critic wrote, adding red flag emojis. “You do know you have a son, right? Should he also be the greatest treasure?” another wrote.

Others also found the message to be sexist, criticizing Pratt for writing about Schwarzenegger as if she was his possession. “Did you just describe your wife as a possession?” one person asked. “You met in church. Would that be when you were still married to your first wife? The mother of your son. This is a disgustingly misogynistic post. She is not your property,” another wrote.

Pratt’s son with Faris, Jack, was born seven weeks prematurely. The two have rarely spoken about him, but Faris spoke out in May when she was a guest speaker at a virtual event to support the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth (GAPPS). Faris was “healthy and happy” during her pregnancy, which her OB-GYN called a “geriatric pregnancy” because she was 35 at the time. When Jack was born early, she “couldn’t stop searching” for answers and wondered if the “geriatric thing” had something to do with it. “The truth is, in many of these cases, we have no idea why this happens… GAPPS’ No. 1 goal is prevention,” she said at the time, reports PEOPLE. “And in order to prevent premature births, we need answers.”

Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 to 2018. He married Schwarzenegger in 2019 and they welcomed Lyla in August 2020. Earlier this year, Faris revealed she secretly married cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she met while making Overboard.

