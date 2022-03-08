‘Jurassic Park’ Stars Reunite in New Photos Ahead of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Release

Jurassic World Dominion is coming up fast, and it’s bringing together some of the biggest stars in the Jurassic Park franchise. It has been nearly three decades now since Dr. Ellie Satler (Laura Dern), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) took their fateful trip to Jurassic Park. This week, they returned with a smile.

Dern posted a photo of the trio together on Instagram on Monday, writing: “I remember these guys.” She stood in the middle with her arms crossed and all three wore broad smiles, along with appropriate costumes for their beloved characters. She posted a similar photo that included the newer generation of stars – Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, as well as director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow. She called this one “Jurassic family.”

Neil posted a photo on his Instagram this weekend as well, showing himself and Goldblum posing like dinosaurs in front of a gigantic Jurassic Park logo mounted on the wall. It was made to look like backlit amber, and both actors raised their hands like tyrannosaurus rexes with their elbows pinned to their sides. Neill wrote: “We are SO lethal these days.”

Fans went wild for this sudden photo dump, and many were impatient for more. One suggested to Neill: “You two should do a podcast together,” and 197 other fans gave the comment a like in agreement. Meanwhile, on Dern’s post one fan wrote: “Oh I just love me some Jurassic Park! Crush it people crush it!” while another added: “My whole childhood and world!”

Jurassic World Dominion will be the conclusion of the sequel trilogy that began in 2015 with Jurassic World. However, it will draw on the original trilogy of films from the 1990s more than ever, as these posts help to highlight. Trevorrow has emphasized his interest in telling an overarching story through this trilogy rather than episodic tales in each film.

Other A-listers in this star-studded movie include Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong, along with Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Elva Trill and Dimitria Thivaios. Trevorrow co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael and developed the story with Derek Connolly. All of it is based on the ideas and characters introduced in Michael Crichton’s original novel in 1990.

The release of Jurassic World Dominion will be another triumphant moment for the movie industry as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was severely delayed since filming began in late February of 2020, and needed to pause after just a few weeks.The movie was filmed in fits and starts as public health conditions allowed, and finally concluded on Nov. 7, 2020.

It’s been a long wait for everyone, and it seems the cast is as excited for this movie as the fans. Jurassic World Dominion premieres on June 10, 2022 only in theaters.