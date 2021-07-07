✖

Amazon Prime's new action movie The Tomorrow War raked in a massive amount of viewers during 4th of July weekend. The film, which stars Chris Pratt, reportedly was streamed by more than two million U.S. households from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 4. Deadline reports that the staggering data was shared by Samba TV, a third-party streaming analytics corporation.

Notably, Amazon does not share its own streaming data, but Samba previously reported on two other three-day weekend releases: Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. According to Samba, the Michael B. Jordan-starring Without Remorse grabbed 2.3 million households. The company reported that Borat 2 was watched by 1.2 million subscribers. Notably, Amazon claimed that the Borat sequel was viewed by "tens of millions" during its debut weekend, but the company did not clarify what criteria was used to make this determination.

The Tomorrow War was the #1 streaming movie in America this weekend and we're feeling out of this world. pic.twitter.com/2b2zXikEA0 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 6, 2021

The Tomorrow War stars Pratt as biology teacher and former Green Beret Dan Forester, who is drafted into a future war, along with millions of other people, by way of time travel. The soldiers from 2051 reveal that humanity has been ravaged by an alien force, and they need all the help they can get to fight, or else there may be no future for humans. Over the course of his brief tour of duty, Dan learns more about the creatures that had been known before, and he eventually devises a way to not only stop them, but possibly prevent them from ever being unleashed on the Earth.

In addition to Pratt, The Tomorrow War also stars Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale), J. K. Simmons (the Spider-Man franchise), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Edwin Hodge (The Purge).The film was written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie, Dolittle). The film was originally set to have a theatrical release, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced plans to have to change. Amazon opted to pick up the movie's distribution rights, moving it to a streaming release instead.

Pratt previously spoke with Space.com about his love of Sci-Fi, saying, "I like the questions it poses, I like the situations it puts protagonists in that they might not be otherwise. It presents an awesome opportunity to make observations about the world around that is indirect but also can be compelling. I feel like there are hints of some of my favorite sci-fi movies in this film."