'Mayans M.C.' Cast's J.D. Pardo Lands Another Big TV Role

Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo has a new television role, but it isn't likely to take him away from the hit Sons of Anarchy spin-off. Last week, the actor was cast in The Terminal List, a new Amazon Prime Video series co-starring Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. Pardo was signed on for a recurring role in the show.

The Terminal List is based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr. The lead cast also features Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch, and Jeanne Tripplehorn, reports Deadline. Antoine Fuqua is directing from scripts by David DiGilio. Pratt, Fuqua, and DiGilio are executive producers. Amazon Studios is co-producing the series with MRC Television and Civic Center Media. DiGilio also serves as the showrunner.

The thriller series starts with James Reece (Pratt) and his Navy SEAL platoon getting ambushed during a dangerous secret mission. When Reece returns home, he has conflicting memories about the ambush and begins questioning his own role in the events. New evidence comes to light that some dark forces are working against him. This puts his life and the lives of his family in danger. Pardo was cast as Tony Liddel, a young FBI Task Force leader who is dedicated to finding a fugitive and bringing him to justice. He also has a complicated life at home, and his family motivates him to make the world a better place.

Mayans M.C. fans should not worry about this role taking Pardo away from the FX series. The show's third season ended in a cliffhanger involving Pardo's EZ Reyes character. The show was also renewed for a fourth season, which will air in 2022. Mayans M.C. was created by Elgin James and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

"Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans MC," FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement announcing the renewal last month. "Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

Aside from his work on Mayans M.C., Pardo, 40, also starred in The O.C., Drive, Revolution, and East Los High. He has a role in the latest Fast & Furious movie, F9, which finally opens in the U.S. on June 25. Pardo also appears in the upcoming thriller Violence of Action with Chris Pine and Ben Foster.