'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and Channel

The Masked Singer Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, March 10 on Fox, and there are a few ways to watch the show, live or later on. The show will broadcast on Fox at 8 p.m. ET, and cable subscribers can catch it in real-time on Fox.com with a valid log-in. Others may want to consider streaming services and skinny TV bundles.

Anyone with a cable or satellite TV log-in can watch The Masked Singer online as it broadcasts on Wednesday night, but cord-cutters have many more options. FuboTV will host the broadcast in real-time, along with other skinny TV bundles like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now and Tubi TV. Fans with a streaming-only Hulu subscription will be able to watch the new episode one day after it broadcasts on TV, and have access to the previous four seasons as well.

However you get it, The Masked Singer Season 5 is built to appeal to both new fans and existing ones. The premiere will kick off with guest host Niecy Nash, who is filling in for Nick Cannon while he recovers from COVID-19, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly. When Cannon is recovered, he will be back, and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are all returning as well.

The new contestants have been revealed as well — they are called "Grandpa Monster," "Chameleon," "Black Swan," "Piglet," "Porcupine," "Phoenix," "Russian Dolls," "Seashell," "Raccoon" and "Snail." A teaser even gives fans a sneak preview of Russian Dolls' first performance — a duet of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

However, this season will be different in that it will feature an unknown number of wildcard rounds, so fans will have no idea when a new masked celebrity will step in for a performance. A handful of other format changes have been made as well, including a new "clue-meister" character, who will give the audience clues that the panelists cannot see.

Sadly, one thing that won't change from last season is the lack of a live audience. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the singers will play to an empty theater, but by now hopefully, most viewers have grown accustomed to the change. There will still be footage of previous live audiences to generate some excitement in the stadium.

All this makes The Masked Singer Season 5 must-see TV, especially on the night of the big premiere. The show starts on Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.