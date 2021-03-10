'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Season 5 Premiere With Group A Contestants

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 is kicking off on FOX tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET, and PopCulture.com will be here to provide all the live updates you need. We'll be seeing the first performances from Group A, which features Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Doll, Seashell and Snail. There's no telling who will end up behind the masks, but at least one of these colorful costumed characters will be sent home. That also means the eliminated singer will reveal their identity at the end of the broadcast.

How to Watch The Masked Singer Season 5 Premiere, "Return of the Masks."

As previously mentioned, you can watch the premiere of The Masked Singer Season 5 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. You can do that with a digital antenna or a cable provider, if applicable in your area. Those without those means can subscribe to FuboTV, a live streaming service that is currently offering PopCulture.com readers a free trial at this link. However, if you're fine with just reading about the musical antics here, you can always watch the full episode on Hulu starting on Thursday. You can watch The Masked Singer on Hulu here. Stay tuned for updates on tonight's The Masked Singer Season 5 premiere!

