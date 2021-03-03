'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Adds Cluedle-Doo, Mystery Celebrity Who Will Give Clues

✖

The Masked Singer has another mysterious celebrity prepared to shake things up in Season 5, but this anonymous star won't be competing for the win. Ahead of the Fox singing competition's season premiere on March 10, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke revealed a surprising new twist during the show's TCA presentation Tuesday — a "clue-meister" known as Cluedle-Doo.

Under Cluedle-Doo's rooster mask is a mystery celebrity who will make regular appearances on the show to hand out new clues about the masked singers' true identity, interrupting the normal flow of the show for an extra hint — sometimes. "He messes with us!" McCarthy said Tuesday, as per Deadline. "We think he’s going to give us an amazing clue — sometimes he does, but sometimes he’ll steal it or not tell us!"

The celebrity behind Cluedle-Doo will eventually be revealed throughout the course of the season, as will those performing on stage as Russian Doll, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan, Piglet, Porcupine, Phoenix, and Snail and the other secret "wildcard" contestants also being introduced this season. Fox explained Tuesday that "several" of these surprise contestants will be brought in during special rounds that give the stars crashing the party the chance to unseat the members of the regular group. "It just adds a freshness to the whole show," said executive producer Craig Plestis of the brand new twist. "It brings a whole new life to the series so we’re excited by it."

Niecy Nash will also be joining Season 5 as the host while regular emcee Nick Cannon recovers from COVID-19. "I have never felt so welcomed," Nash said Tuesday of her time on the show. "I just walked in the door and every single person supported me and was so kind." Cannon will be back "towards the second half of the season," producers revealed, but it's unclear if he will resume hosting duties as normal when he does return.

"Nick rejoins towards the second half of the season," executive producer James Breen said, as per Entertainment Tonight. "I won't be too specific about how many shows, but Niecy kicks things off." Breen said Nash, who previously has been a guest judge on the show, was the perfect fit for temporary host. "We got incredibly lucky there because Niecy just stepped in pretty last minute," he said. "And immediately had her own chemistry with the panel. She was just a producers' dream. Absolutely fantastic."