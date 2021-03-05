'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Meet the Seashell in First Look

✖

Meet the Seashell! Before The Masked Singer kicks off Season 5 on Wednesday, March 10, the Fox singing competition is sharing a first look at one of the masked celebrity competitors coming to slay on the stage. Clad in a pearlescent gown and sporting a massive shell for a face, the Seashell shown in the preview first posted by E! News could be any star, but fans will have to wait to make their guesses until we get the first clues.

Also competing this season are Russian Doll, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan, Piglet, Porcupine, Phoenix and Snail, some of whom we've already gotten a glimpse of. Some Masked Singer fans have even lobbied a guess that Russian Dolls are the Hanson Brothers after seeing them perform "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

There will also be some big twists coming to Season 5, including a masked celebrity "clue-meister" known as Cluedle-Doo. Instead of singing, this anonymous star will appear on the show to hand out new clues about the masked singers' true identities, giving the judges either an extra hint or a major tease. "He messes with us!" McCarthy said Tuesday at the show's TCA presentation, as per Deadline. "We think he’s going to give us an amazing clue — sometimes he does, but sometimes he’ll steal it or not tell us!"

The other twist is the introduction of "wildcard" contestants — a group of yet-to-be-announced masked stars who will have the chance during special rounds to unseat a member of the regular group. "It just adds a freshness to the whole show," said executive producer Craig Plestis during Tuesday's presentation. "It brings a whole new life to the series so we’re excited by it."

While the judging panel remains the same, with Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger returning, the hosting will look a little different. Nick Cannon, the show's original host, tested positive for COVID-19 last month, so is stepping aside while guest host Niecy Nash covers in the interim. Cannon will return during the second half of the season, producers shared Tuesday, but exactly when and in what capacity hasn't been disclosed. "We got incredibly lucky there because Niecy just stepped in pretty last minute," executive producer James Breen said. "And immediately had her own chemistry with the panel. She was just a producers' dream. Absolutely fantastic." The Masked Singer Season 5 kicks off Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.