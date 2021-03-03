✖

A whole new crop of contestants will try their hand at The Masked Singer for Season 5. The season isn't set to premiere until March 10, but the show has already shared a sneak peek to let fans know what they can expect out of these new, mysterious singers. In a sneak peek released on Tuesday, the Russian Dolls sing a rendition of "Shallow" from A Star is Born. Their performance already has fans wondering who they could be, with many of them guessing that the masked celebrities are the Hanson Brothers, Taylor and Isaac Hanson.

The performance began with two of the Russian Dolls on the stage. The larger nesting doll then begins to sing Bradley Cooper's part from "Shallow." The judges, including Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong, were blown away by their vocals. But, it only got better from there. The smaller of the two nesting dolls then rose to their feet to deliver some of the highest notes from Cooper and Lady Gaga's popular song. Fans already believe that they know who are behind the two masks. In the comments section for the YouTube sneak peek, one fan wrote, "I believe this is Hanson, more specifically Isaac and Taylor Hanson." Another fan concurred, and added, "I've heard these voices everyday since I was twelve. This is Isaac and Taylor Hanson (and Zac is probably in that big doll, too.)" While fans are sure that the mystery singers are the Hanson Brothers, fans will have to stay tuned to the competition to see whether their guesses are correct.

Season 5 of The Masked Singer will premiere on March 10 and will feature an array of interesting masked celebrities. In addition to the Russian Dolls, some of the costumes include Phoenix, Piglet, Chameleon, Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, and Porcupine. The Fox network previously said about this group of masked singers, “The Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two World Records.”

While the entire judging panel will return for Season 5, host Nick Cannon will be missing out on the first few episodes of the season as he previously tested positive for COVID-19. Niecy Nash, who has been a guest host on the series in the past, will fill in for him. Cannon is expected to return as the host at some point later on in the season.