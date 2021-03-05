✖

The Masked Singer is giving fans a sneak peek at the new, slightly terrifying Porcupine character ahead of the FOX show's Season 5 premiere on Wednesday, March 10. Half-robot, half-porcupine, underneath the bionic forest critter's mask is a secret celebrity preparing to sing their heart out as the world — and the judging panel — tries to guess their true identity.

Also competing this season are Russian Doll, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan, Piglet, Seashell, Phoenix and Snail, some of whom we've already gotten a glimpse of in early previews. With reveals like Mickey Rourke, Sarah Palin, Tony Hawk and Lil Wayne in the past, there's no telling who will be hiding their identity inside any of these new costumes.

(Photo: FOX)

Season 5 is switching things up for the singers and the returning judging panel of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke in two major ways, the first of which is the "clue-meister" character named Cluedle-Doo. Hiding under a rooster costume is another anonymous celebrity, but instead of dropping bars, this star will be dropping hints as to the singers' true identities...sometimes. "He messes with us!" McCarthy said Tuesday at the show's TCA presentation, as per Deadline. "We think he’s going to give us an amazing clue — sometimes he does, but sometimes he’ll steal it or not tell us!"

Also coming to this season are "wildcard" contestants — masked celebs we've yet to meet but who will get the chance in special rounds to unseat characters in the main group for a shot at the Golden Mask Trophy. "It just adds a freshness to the whole show," said executive producer Craig Plestis during Tuesday's presentation. "It brings a whole new life to the series, so we’re excited by it."

The season's host will look a little different too. After Nick Cannon came down with COVID last month, comedian Niecy Nash agreed to step in and host in his place. Nash has already appeared on the show as a guest judge, and producers said Tuesday that she was a perfect fit for the show, especially so last minute. Cannon will be returning at some point during the show, but the producers were secretive when asked at what point and in what capacity. Could Cannon be a late-coming masked contest to the season? Don't miss it when The Masked Singer Season 5 kicks off Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.