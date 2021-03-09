'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Piglet's Identity Might Have Already Been Figured Out

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 hasn't even premiered yet, but fans are convinced they know the celebrity hiding under the Piglet costume. Having gotten a preview of the porcine contestant on the upcoming season, premiering Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, fans are convinced that Nick Lachey is the star hiding under the mask.

One Reddit thread dedicated to the Piglet's first glimpse specifically was pretty much in agreement that it was the 98 Degrees alum based on the voice and hints that relate to Lachey's hometown of Cincinnati, known also by the nickname "Porkopolis" and famous for its Flying Pig Marathon. "That’s Nick Lachey for sure lol," one person commented, as another agreed, "This has to be Nick Lachey. If it’s not I will eat my shirt." A different user pointed out that the German-inspired costume worn by the Piglet could be representative of the "strong German roots of Cincy proudly represented with traditions like goetta, the Oktober Fest, etc."

Fans will have to wait and see if Piglet comes out on top against fellow competitors Russian Doll, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan, Porcupine, Seashell, Phoenix, Raccoon and Snail, and if judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke are able to correctly guess the celebrity's true identity! This season of The Masked Singer does bring with it a little extra help in the form of the "clue-meister" character named Cluedle-Doo. Inside a rooster costume is an anonymous celebrity who will drop extra hints as to the contestants' true identity to the panel, but McCarthy shared at last week's TCAs that sometimes he also drops in twists to confuse them. Also new this season are "wildcard" contestants — masked celebs fans have yet to meet but who will get the chance in special rounds to unseat characters in the main group for a shot at the win.

Hosting will also look a little different after longtime host Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19 last month, prompting former guest judge Niecy Nash to step in during the interim as he gets better. Cannon will be returning at some point during the show, producers confirmed at the TCAs, but they wouldn't reveal when or in what capacity. The Masked Singer Season 5 kicks off Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.