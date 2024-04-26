'The Conners' Gets New Timeslot Ahead of Season 6 Finale

As The Conners' future is still uncertain, ABC is changing things up ahead of the Season 6 finale. According to TV Insider, starting May 1, the sitcom will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. ET instead of kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET. Since there are only four episodes left this season, it's certainly concerning. However, there is a very good reason for the shift, but it doesn't mean it was the right one.

In place of The Conners, Jeopardy! Masters will be kicking off Wednesday nights beginning May 1. So, while it's not just a random shift, it will still take some getting used to, especially with very few episodes left of the season. It's certainly a troubling sign, especially given the fact that it still has yet to be renewed or canceled for the 2024-25 season. If The Conners continues to do well in its new and temporary timeslot, perhaps this will prove to ABC that it needs to stay. Plus, it is following Abbott Elementary, which could help boost ratings, even if just a tad.

With the show's future so uncertain, there are plans in place for the Season 6 finale if it has to serve as a series finale. The Conners did film an extra scene in case of a cancellation for the upcoming finale. Hopefully, that scene won't have to see the light of day, at least not any time soon, but it shouldn't be long until ABC announces the show's fate. At this point, it really could go either way, unfortunately.

There have been rumors floating that The Conners might be getting close to the end, and star John Goodman even thinks the end might be near. Even though the timeslot change is not a good sign, it's very possible that ABC just did not have any more room on the schedule and wanted to get Jeopardy! Masters out to kickstart the summer schedule. It's really not over until ABC says it's over, and fingers crossed they say there's more on the way.

New episodes of The Conners premiere on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC beginning May 1. The Season 6 finale will air on May 22. The first five seasons of The Conners are streaming now on Netflix, with all nine episodes of Season 6 streaming on Hulu.