'The Conners' 'Possibly' Could Be Ending, Executive Producer Says

As the Season 5 finale of The Conners looms, there are still questions about whether or not the family will be able to see a sixth season. While it's likely that the ABC sitcom will be renewed, it's possible that it will be the last. Executive producer Bruce Helford tells TVLine that it's a possibility, but it would give them the chance to go out on their own terms rather than the network's or studio's.

"Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don't want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners," Helford explains. "I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we've all had a really great time… but it's definitely a possibility."

It's never easy saying goodbye to a TV series, especially one that's been on for a while. But given the fact that so many shows are getting abruptly canceled these days, it would be nice to see a show like The Conners end when it's supposed to end. It would also give the show to tie up loose ends and maybe even connect back to Roseanne if it so chooses. For now, though, fans will just have to wait and see exactly what happens with The Conners after Season 5 and beyond.

However, there is nothing confirmed for the end of The Conners, as well as a sixth season, which is probably happening. Right now, it doesn't seem like there are any plans to end the series, but fans might just want to wait until Season 6 is confirmed before thinking about the future beyond it. Or, at the very least, just look forward to tomorrow's season finale to keep you occupied.

Since The Conners is still one of several ABC shows in danger of cancellation, it's hard to focus on the future of the series when we still don't know what the future of the series looks like. Hopefully, a sixth season does happen, and hopefully, it's not the last. Though if it is, fingers are crossed that the family gets the closure they deserve, as well as the fans.