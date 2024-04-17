'The Conners' Filmed Series Finale Scene in Case of Cancellation

After The Conners aired its 100th episode, the sitcom is still awaiting word for next season. According to Deadline, while the series has still being doing well in ratings, it is still in limbo. Sources say that discussions are currently happening between ABC and Werner Entertainment, but the cast has yet to be approached about signing on for Season 7. Additionally, if ABC picks it up, it's very possible that it will be the last season.

If the series isn't renewed, a tag scene was reportedly shot, which would be added if the Season 6 finale ends up being the series finale. It's not unusual for a series to film its season finale as a series finale if not given a heads-up beforehand. Executive producer and showrunner Bruce Helford previously told Deadline that they have "a final episode that may be one or the other" in case of a cancellation or renewal. While a cancellation would certainly be disappointing, at least there would be some sort of closure, it sounds like.

There have been discussions in the past about The Conners potentially coming to an end soon. Over the summer, star John Goodman admitted the series might be ending in the near future, but he wasn't too sure. He has also been surprised every time ABC picked up the Roseanne spinoff. Meanwhile, prior to the Season 6 renewal last year, Helford said they felt that next season "is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners." As of now, ABC is leaning in either direction, and it's hard to tell what will happen.

ABC is still making decisions on next season, having recently renewed 9-1-1, Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie, and Will Trent, as well as fellow sitcom Abbott Elementary. The network also has to make room for new shows, such as High Potential and the Ryan Murphy series Dr. Odyssey, starring Joshua Jackson, as well as possible pickups Shifting Gears with Tim Allen and Forgive & Forget with Ty Burrell. Hopefully, news on The Conners' future will be announced soon, but fans may want to prepare themselves. It's very possible that the Season 6 finale may be the series finale. Viewers will just have to patiently wait for any word, which could come at any time on any day, likely in the coming weeks. New episodes of The Conners air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.