'The Conners' Might 'Be Coming to an End,' John Goodman Says

Could The Conners be coming to an end soon? It took longer than usual for the Roseanne spinoff to be picked up for a Season 6, but that could be foreshadowing the beginning of the end. While at Monte Carlo Television Festival, John Goodman spoke to FRANCE 24 about the ABC sitcom but admitted that it might be time to end it soon, and there's no way of knowing the future of the series beyond Season 6.

"I think we may be coming to an end on it, I'm not sure," Goodman shared. "It's lasted longer than I thought we would. It was just supposed to be an out thing at one point. And they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up." This doesn't necessarily mean that The Conners is ending any time soon, but it does sound like Goodman has been surprised every time ABC ends up renewing the series.

The Conners came about after the Roseanne reboot was canceled due to controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr. Since then, the show has gone on for five seasons, which is pretty impressive given the fact that its main star is not on it. However, show renewals and cancellations can happen at any time and to any show, especially with the way that many networks have taken on budget cuts, there's no telling what the future of television looks like. Even if it is for a show that is successful, like The Conners.

Luckily, fans don't have to worry about The Conners ending just yet, as the series is coming back for a sixth season. Due to the writers' strike and ABC's strike-proof schedule, though, The Conners and the rest of the network's scripted lineup won't be returning until at least mid-season 2024, so there will be a long wait for new episodes. Though that just means that the series' possible end will only come later.

As of now, nothing is confirmed when and if The Conners will be ending, at least any time soon, as John Goodman is just speculating that it might mostly be due to the fact that it initially wasn't supposed to go on for as long as it has. Whenever the series does come to an end, though, hopefully, it will properly wrap up all the stories and not get abruptly canceled. In the meantime, Season 6 of The Conners will premiere in 2024 on ABC.